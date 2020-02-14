Patrick Fitzsimmons at Sparta Avenue Stage

On March 14 the Skylands Songwriters Guild in Ledgewood presents "Patrick Fitzsimmons 20 Years of Songs" at the Sparta Avenue Stage. In 2000 Singer/Songwriter Patrick Fitzsimmons recorded his first solo CD, "The Changing," and the rest, as they say, is history. His latest CD "Bird Tree," features clever songs and catchy tunes along with many local voices and instrumentalists. Patrick writes songs that have that rare combination of strong lyrics and strong melody which have captivated audiences for two decades. Renee Paddock, president of the Skylands Songwriters Guild says," we have presented Patrick at several previous events, but this one is going to be extra special as Patrick celebrates 20 years of Songwriting. Also, the venue is the intimate and artistic Sparta Avenue Stage run by Joe Garsetti. We are very excited to present Patrick in this setting, so close to his roots."

Patrick served his professional music tenure in the late 90s as the drummer of the group "From Good Homes," a rock band out of Sparta that signed to RCA Records. When the band broke up in 1999, Patrick moved to Burlington, VT and embarked on a solo career. He has been touring the northeast ever since, drawing enthusiastically attentive crowds wherever he plays. A skilled vocalist, he also plays banjo, ukulele and percussion to augment acoustic guitar and voice. Patrick will be joined by Loni Bach and Carol Sharar for this intimate performance.

Advance ticket purchase is highly recommended, as tickets are limited. Tickets can be obtained from the Skylands Songwriters Guild website.