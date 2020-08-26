Quiet Valley’s Twilight Tour Art Experience

Stroudsburg. Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm, located at 347 Quiet Valley Road in Stroudsburg, will feature a special fundraiser with the second of its new Twilight Tour Art Experience Series on Friday, Aug. 28, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Visitors will be able to practice the art of weaving and visit different stops on the historic farm. They will also see creations of fancy loaves of bread such as braided bread or a sheaf of wheat loaf. Enjoy complimentary refreshments made in the outdoor brick bake oven. Admission is $20 for adults and $10 for children. Quiet Valley members pay $15 for adults and $5 for children. Preregistration is encouraged. The Twilight Tour Art Experience Series is supported in part by a Pennsylvania Partners in the Arts Project Stream grant. For more information call Quiet Valley at 570-992-6161.