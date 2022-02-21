Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” premieres March 10 at Vernon Township High School

You’re invited to the ball! Mark your calendar for the upcoming performance of “Cinderella” by the Vernon Township High School drama club, directed by Ms. Lindsay McAloney. The famous fairy tale, with music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, is based on the 1697 French story Cendrillon, ou la petite pantoufle de verre (Cinderella, or The Little Glass Slipper).

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s musical adaptation follows its titular ingenue as she dreams her way out of servitude and into a royal ball where she meets — you guessed it — her Prince Charming. But Cinderella cannot party past midnight, and when she flees the scene, the Prince must scour the kingdom in search of her.

Magic and excitement

This drama club knows a time crunch. Last year, an upsurge in coronavirus cases necessitated a quarantine among cast and crew, allowing for a meager 48 hours of rehearsal time before opening night.

On top of that, social distancing precautions meant a smaller audience.

“But now, we could potentially have a full house again,” said senior Sydney Grifone. “It’s just so amazing to be on stage and see the entire auditorium filled. It makes you feel really good about yourself.”

Adding to the excitement amongst cast members is the termination of New Jersey’s in-school mask mandate, which takes effect only days before opening night. The ability to perform without masks is a massive victory for these young performers.

When asked who should come and see this show, the students unanimously replied: “Everyone!”

“It’s definitely an escape,” said Senior Bri van Orden. “We’re putting on a show, transforming into different characters. Since it’s not set in [present day], it’s a magical place we get to be for a couple of hours.”

It’s sure to be an enchanting musical production. Tickets to see Vernon Township High School’s “Cinderella” are available online and at the door. The easiest way to purchase tickets online is to find the drama club on Instagram (@vthstheatre) and click the link in their bio.

Show dates:

• Thursday, March 10, 7 p.m.

• Friday, March 11, 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, March 12, 2 p.m. (followed by a meet-the-Royal-Court event)

• Saturday, March 12, 7:30 p.m.

Ticket prices:

• Adults: $12 online, $15 at the door.

• Children, students and seniors: $8 online, $10 at the door.

Location: Vernon Township High School Auditorium, 1832 County Rd. 565, Glenwood, N.J. 07418