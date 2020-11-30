Scout donates ‘Recipes from Miss Elizabeth’s Kitchen’ to historical society

Jefferson. Jefferson Museum director Tara Howanice and Jefferson Historical Society president Christine Williams recently accepted a donation of 75 cookbooks titled “Recipes from Miss Elizabeth’s Kitchen.” The cookbook is the product of Girl Scout Silver Award recipient Phaedra Scholte’s two years of research into the Chamberlain family and recipes of that period. “Thanks to Phaedra and her mom Linda for such a wonderful donation,” says a statement from the museum. “Thanks to Carol Keppel who began this project and to Tara Howanice who brought it to fruition.” The cookbook will be sold in Miss Elizabeth’s Shoppe with proceeds to benefit the Jefferson Township Historical Society scholarship fund. Pictured (from left) are Linda Scholte, Phaedra Scholte, and Tara Howanice. (Photo provided)