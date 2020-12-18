See ‘Tales from the Tomb’ from the safety of your home

There is a chill in the air and the eerie feeling that something is lurking around every corner at Kittatinny High School. Could it be the isolation that Covid has brought into our lives is starting to play tricks with our minds?

If you love the horror genre, you will love “Tales from the Tomb,” an original movie created and produced by the Kittatinny Players based on the works of famous authors such as Stephen King, Shirley Jackson, Edgar Allen Poe, and H.P. Lovecraft. This film celebrates the 100th performance of Kittatinny’s thriving theater program.

If you dare, click on the link at krhs.net for this free movie that you can watch from the comfort and safety of your home. No one needs to hear your screams of terror.

The movie will be available to view at the following times:

● December 18 at 8:08 p.m.

● December 19 at 8:08 p.m.

● December 25 at 8:08 p.m.

● December 26 at 8:08 p.m.

This movie is not yet rated, but it is not for the faint of heart.