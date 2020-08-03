Singer-songwriters to perform this weekend at Wild West City

Members of the Skylands Songwriters Guild will play country and bluegrass this weekend at Wild West City, adding their sounds to those of horses, cowboys, and lawmen at the western heritage theme park.

Taking the stage at the Outdoor Opera House on Saturday, Aug. 8, are Stephanie Joyner (12 p.m. and 1:15 p.m.) and Gary Reed (2:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.). On Sunday, it’s Thomas Johnston (12 p.m. and 1:15 p.m.) and Mike Herz (2:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.).

The Skylands Songwriters Guild is a non-profit membership organization dedicated to building bridges between independent songwriters and local communities. It provides a supportive atmosphere for aspiring amateur singer-songwriters as well as accomplished professionals from Northwest New Jersey.

Wild West City, now celebrating its 61st year, recreates 1880s life in Dodge City, Kansas. It offers 22 live-action shows, crowd participation, stagecoach, train and pony rides, plus special events, museum-quality exhibits, and more.

The theme park is located at 50 Lackawanna Drive in Byram. For more information visit wildwestcity.com.