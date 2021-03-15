Sparta Camera Club’s all-day event spotlights celebrated photographers

The Sparta Camera Club invites the public to join its all-virtual spring event featuring nationally known photographers Tony Sweet and Joe Russo on Saturday, April 10.

Tony Sweet, 10 a.m.-noon

Tony Sweet, a landscape and design photographer, will help participants create stand-out work. His talk will provide ideas on how to rise above the sea of photographers, including multiple exposures, swipes, long exposures, and panoramic photography.

Sweet was named a Nikon Legend Behind the Lens and has been published worldwide for more than 35 years. He has written eight books and contributed to many others, and has co-produced an educational DVD series. He teaches and lectures throughout the U.S., Canada, Iceland, and Cuba. See his work at tonysweet.com.

Equipment review, 12:45 to 1:45 p.m.

Unique Photo, one of the largest camera retailers in New Jersey, will review the pros and cons of tripods, ballheads, SD cards, the new mirrorless cameras, and other equipment. They will also provide a brief overview on what they see as new trends in photography equipment. This presentation will be of interest to both novice and expert photographers. Visit uniquephoto.com for more information.

Joe Russo, 2 to 4 p.m.

Joe Russo is a New York City celebrity and event photographer who grew up in Brooklyn during the ‘70s and ‘80s He holds a bachelor of fine arts and shortly after college decided to pursue photography as a career.

“I am on a relentless pursuit trying to capture the raw energy, beauty, and emotion of each and everything I shoot,” he said.

Over the past 20 years Russo has photographed some of the biggest names in music, art, celebrity and entertainment. He will discuss the challenges and opportunities in photographing celebrities such as Jon Bon Jovi, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift.

His talk will cover fundamentals of photography — lighting, composition, cropping, editing — supported with examples of his work.