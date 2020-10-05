Sparta Camera Club to meet Oct. 14

The Sparta Camera Club continues to meet online and is working to provide its members and visitors with a unique photography centered experience.

Using the WebEx online meeting platform, the Wednesday, October 14 at 7 p.m. program reaches outside the U.S. to present the works of British photographer Julian Elliott.

Elliott, a British photographer, is presenting a program on Japan: Architecture and Scenic Views. The Japanese cityscapes – From Buddha to Blade Runner – Explore the old architecture of Japan to the newest. Starting in Himeji with its famous castle, going to Kyoto with its beautiful temples the talk ends in Tokyo with Blade Runner’s Esque architecture.

Julian Elliott is an award-winning professional freelance landscape and travel photographer as well as an occasional writer based in the Loire Valley, France, but he also travels across Europe mainly in France, Italy, and the UK. In October 2015, one of his images was chosen as the winner of the Countryside is a GREAT section of the Landscape Photographer of the Year competition held in conjunction with Visit Britain. In October 2017 his image of Big Ben and the Shard entitled “A Shard of Ben” was commended in the Urban View category of the Landscape Photographer of the Year. His photography and stock footage have been sold across the world in nearly 40 countries through agencies such as Getty Images.

Members will receive an automatic invitation to this meeting. Non-members need to email us using a meet-up for an invitation to attend this meeting. Visitors are allowed to attend one meeting for free before being required to join.