Sparta High School presents 'Beauty & the Beast'

High School is excited to announce that the spring musical is Beauty and the Beast. The student and faculty teams began working in early December to prepare this magical fairy tale.

In her 19th year as director/producer at Sparta High School, Angela DeLuccia says that the “Sparta High School Musical theater program is a family. We are blessed to have such a diverse and talented group of students and faculty who come together to create outstanding productions," which makes her job producing the musical every year that much easier and more interesting. “Every year, our program continues to grow. With the support from Mr. Steve Stoner, Director of Student Activities, parents, students and the entire Spartan Community, Sparta High School Theatre is thriving."

The students will perform a portion of the play for all of Sparta’s elementary students on March 4, 2020. These students will be bussed in from Helen Morgan and Mohawk Avenue for an in-district field trip. In addition, a selected group of performers will visit Alpine Elementary School later that same day. DeLuccia not only hopes to get kids excited about coming to see the production in full, but she also hopes that some of those students will be inspired to follow their artistic dreams.

It is also the tradition that the students perform a dress rehearsal on the evening of March 4 . As senior citizens are bussed to the high school from Knoll Heights for a complimentary dinner and are the audience members for the dress rehearsal. This is coordinated with our Key Club. Student members of the club act as hosts for the evening, serving the seniors their dinner and then escorting them to the auditorium for the performance. They also coordinate through our Pass It Along program for young students from Tilly’s Kids to come from Newark to see one of the performances.

Returning this year are Paige Lucas as Assistant Director and Choreographer, Dr. Debbie Gianuzzi as the Pit Conductor, and Laura Lopez as the Choral Conductor. Lisa Tafuri is also returning as the Set Designer, Andy Lopez as Sound Coordinator and Bob O’Grady and Dennis Romano as Set Construction crew.

The student leadership team includes Tessa Gori as Student Director, Esha Iyler as Student Choreographer, Kyle Neuwirth as Student Technical Director and Kavya Kamath as Stage Manager.

Sparta High School performers hope the public will “BE OUR GUEST” on March 6, 7, at 7 p.m. and March 8 at 2 p.m. on the stage in the auditorium at Sparta High School.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $15 for adults and $10 for senior citizens and students or they can be purchased online at this website.