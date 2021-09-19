Sparta Historical Society to host classic car show

Check out vintage cars at the sixth annual car show of the Sparta Historical Society. This year’s theme is “Orphaned Cars.”

Both antique and classic cars will be part pf the show. Although no judging or trophies will be given away, the popular “People’s Choice” award will be back for attendees to vote for their favorite automobile.

The car show will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, in the parking lot of Sparta Middle School at 336 Main Street.

Food by Sparta VFW will be available for purchase. Admission is free but donations are welcomed. Social distancing will be practiced.

The Van Kirk Homestead Museum will also be open and participating in Sussex County Heritage Weekend. The fall exhibit is called “The Creative Spirit: Homespun Arts,” which concentrates on a time when cloths and other necessities were made at home, 1820-1920, focusing on homemade textiles: quilts, coverlets, lace, spinning, weaving and clothing.

To complement this exhibit, on Oct. 10 only, homespun arts demonstrators will be on hand, including the Lost Lacers, quilters, weavers, spinners, knitters, and will answer questions about their craft.

The museum will be open second and fourth Sunday in October and November and will close on Sunday, Dec. 12. Funding has been made available in part by the NJ Historical Commission through the County History Partnership Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Historical Commission Council.