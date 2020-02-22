Stanhope Mardi Gras for senior citizens

Stanhope Borough Senior Citizens invite you to celebrate Mardi Gras at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Beads, food and refreshments will be available during the 11 a.m. to noon social hour at the American Legion Post #278, 119 Route 183/206 North, Stanhope Borough. Guests are welcome. The business meeting will be held at noon, after the social hour.

Register for the May 13 bus trip to Hunterdon Hills Playhouse for a cost of $65 per person. Guest speaker Marvin J. Joss, Partnership Specialist, NY Regional Census Center will explain the truths and falsities about the U.S. Census 2020. Bingo is played after the meeting. Seniors age 55 or over are eligible for membership. $15/annual dues.

For more information about Stanhope Borough Senior Citizens or any of its upcoming events, or to become a member, call Ann de Jongh at 973-691-6356.