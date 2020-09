Hampton. The Sussex County Art Society will be conducting a plein air demo/workshop on supplies and methods for free from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Hampton Township Pavilion behind the Hampton Municipal Building. Society members and the public are invited to attend. Masks and social distancing are required. A club meeting will follow the workshop. For more information on the group, please see their Facebook page.