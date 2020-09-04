The 50th annual Peters Valley Craft Fair is re-imagined online

Layton. The 50th Annual Peters Valley Craft Fair, normally held at the Sussex County Fairgrounds every fall, has switched to a virtual platform with new dates. Join the interactive craft fair, live and online, on Oct. and 10 and 11, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Meet more than 80 juried artists in their virtual booths, and shop their selection of handmade jewelry, pottery, and other wearable and home items and gifts. Registration is required to attend. Register at hopin.to/events/50th-annual-peters-valley-craft-fair. The first 1,000 registrants will be admitted free.