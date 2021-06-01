‘The A to Z of Theater’ reveals the unglamorous work behind the scenes

If you ever wondered what really goes into a musical production, stay tuned. American Readers Theatre is about to let you in behind the scenes via their next streaming show, titled, “Another Opening, Another Show: The A to Z of Theater.”

It will showcase music that focuses on the trials and tribulations in the performing arts.

“When you see award shows like the Tonys, Oscars, or Grammys, it’s easy to imagine that show business is very glamorous,” said Sandy Stalter, the musical director. “But the reality is low pay, tough working conditions, divas with egos, auditioning woes, and hard work. It’s the applause at the end that makes it all worthwhile.”

With that in mind, Stalter and the artistic director, Jeffrey Stocker, have chosen songs relating to the performers’ problems and joys. You might be surprised at how many there are: think A Chorus Line, Gypsy, Curtains, Tootsie, Kiss Me Kate, Applause, The Prom, and more.

“We’ve been having a wonderful time rehearsing,” said Stocker. “Some of the younger singers are learning about shows and songs they never knew. There’s always an educational part that’s gratifying.”

The cast ranges from high school students to adults and includes professionals drawn from local talent and from New York City.

“Another Opening, Another Show” was produced in collaboration with the Presby Players, and can be seen (video on demand) from June 4 through 13. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased now at onthestage.com/american-readers-theatre. Once purchased, an email confirmation will give you a link that can be activated once — for viewing on one device for a 24-hour period on the day you choose during the run.

“It runs the gamut from standard show tunes to newer ones,” Stocker said. “The audience will enjoy it.”