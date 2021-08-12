x
The fairest of the fair

Augusta /
| 12 Aug 2021 | 03:06
    Meet the Queens of the New Jersey State Fair (from left): second runner-up, Miss Hamburg, Vanessa Hasbrouck; Queen of the Fair, Jennifer Ahmad of Green Township; first runner-up, Miss Hampton, Autumn Kilduff; People’s Choice, Miss Franklin, Samantha Karpowiczs. (Photo by Sammi Finch)
    2021 Queen of the Fair Jennifer Ahmad of Green Township (Photo by Sammi Finch)
    Queen of the Fair Contestants (Photo by Sammi Finch)
    2021 Queen of the Fair Jennifer Ahmad of Green Township (Photo by Sammi Finch)
    2021 Queen of the Fair Jennifer Ahmad of Green Township (Photo by Sammi Finch)
    The Sayre family wait to kick off the 2021 Queen of the Fair Pageant (Photo by Sammi Finch)
    The Royal Court of the 2021 Queen of the Fair Pageant (Photo by Sammi Finch)
    Queen of the Fair contestants take a ride through the fair before the pageant (Photo by Sammi Finch)
    (Photo by Sammi Finch)
    (Photo by Sammi Finch)
    (Photo by Sammi Finch)
    Sussex County Farm and Horse Show (Photo by Sammi Finch)
    (Photo by Sammi Finch)
    Teagan Carveleyn, 3, of Byram poses with her dad at the fair (Photo by Sammi Finch)
    Ottilia, 2, of Dingmans Ferry explores the NJ State Fair with mom Madeline (Photo by Sammi Finch)
    (Photo by Sammi Finch)
Augusta. The New Jersey State Fair is in full swing at the Sussex County Fairgrounds this week, delighting a crowd ready to become reacquainted with the life’s joys, whether watching dazzling feats of horsemanship, soaring high above the crowd on a carnival ride, or tucking into an ice cream cone slathered in sprinkles.

Last weekend’s highlight was the 2021 Queen of the Fair contest, which crowned Jennifer Ahmad of Green Township with its highest honor. The first runner up is Miss Hampton, Autumn Kilduff; and the second runner up is Miss Hamburg, Vanessa Hasbrouck. Miss Franklin, Samantha Karpowicz, won the People’s Choice Award.