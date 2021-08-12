The fairest of the fair

Augusta. The New Jersey State Fair is in full swing at the Sussex County Fairgrounds this week, delighting a crowd ready to become reacquainted with the life’s joys, whether watching dazzling feats of horsemanship, soaring high above the crowd on a carnival ride, or tucking into an ice cream cone slathered in sprinkles.
Last weekend’s highlight was the 2021 Queen of the Fair contest, which crowned Jennifer Ahmad of Green Township with its highest honor. The first runner up is Miss Hampton, Autumn Kilduff; and the second runner up is Miss Hamburg, Vanessa Hasbrouck. Miss Franklin, Samantha Karpowicz, won the People’s Choice Award.