Three blues acts coming to the Stanhope House on Feb. 25

National recording artist and renowned harmonica player Steve Krase is bringing his Houston blues to New Jersey for a night of music that will also feature two of the Garden State’s top blues bands.

The Stanhope House in Stanhope is playing host to Krase, the Bob Lanza Band and the Trevor B. Power Band on Friday. Feb. 25. The action kicks off at 7 p.m. with the opening act by the Trevor B. Power Band.

With five CD’s to their credit and numerous U.S. festival and European appearances on their own and backing Trudy Lynn, the Steve Krase Band have become a staple on the Houston Texas blues scene. The band is known for their high-energy performances of an eclectic blend of traditional blues and original house rockin’ music.

Krase’s band includes recording producer and highly regarded bass player Rock Romano, Tamara Williams on drums, and David Carter on guitar.

They’re three-time winners of the International Blues Challenge, most recently representing the Houston Blues Society at the finals in Memphis Tennessee. Prior to stepping out on his own leader, Krase, who also sings, spent 10 years as the harp man for Jerry Lightfoot & The Essentials and has added harmonica to recordings by Trudy Lynn, Ally Venable, Mark May and Bob Lanza.

The Bob Lanza Band, a regular on the New Jersey festival scene and a blues award-winner as well, features Lanza on lead guitar and vocals, Snakeman Runyan, Luke Kessel, and Bobby Boom Boom! The Trevor B. Power Band is led by Trevor Power. Both bands have released their own CDs.