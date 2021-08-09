‘Thursdays @ the Amp’ music series returns to the Sussex-Wantage Library

The “Thursdays @ the Amp” music series in Wantage returns with two concerts in August.

These performances will be held in the amphitheater at the Sussex-Wantage Library, weather permitting. All these performances are free. Be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Performances begin at 6:30 p.m.

● The Harrisons will kick off the series on Aug. 19. A powerhouse husband-and-wife duo, The Harrisons perform nearly every genre of music on a wide variety of instruments — sometimes even more than one at a time!

● John Sheehan will take the stage on Aug. 26. A singer-songwriter, his songs “show simple humor, yet say something profound about humanity, according to a reviewer. Sheehan is a long-time local favorite who will be showcasing his fine finger-style playing for this performance.

The Sussex-Wantage Library is located just south of the Borough of Sussex, at 69 Route 639, by the airport. If weather forces the program indoors, seating will be in the library’s Community Room. Children are welcome when accompanied by an adult. Registration is not required.

The series is sponsored by the Friends of the Sussex-Wantage Library. For more information, check their Facebook page at Friends of the Sussex-Wantage Library or call the Sussex-Wantage Library at 973-875-3940 before 5 p.m.

And be sure to watch for the skydivers!