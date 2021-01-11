Tom Doyle to give virtual workshop on guitar care and maintenance

Tom Doyle was Les Paul’s guitar builder and repairman, soundman/engineer, producer, and emcee at the Fat Tuesdays and Iridium clubs in New York City for more than 26 years. He will hold a virtual workshop on guitar care and maintenance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Doyle will demonstrate the proper techniques of the basic set-up and maintenance of acoustic and electric guitars. He will also demonstrate the correct way to change strings, adjust the neck, assess the nut, adjust the pick-up height, and set the intonation and action so that your instrument is ready whenever you are. Whether you are a seasoned guitarist or a beginner, you will benefit from Doyle’s clear and concise instruction.

It has been said that Doyle was “the man behind the man”: he was Les Paul’s trusted confidant, co-inventor, sounding board, fixer, and close friend for almost five decades. Paul counted on Doyle to fix his guitars when he tore them apart in a mad dash towards some sort of experiment. Doyle helped him design pickups, electronics, performance systems, his stage shows, and consulted with him regarding his business with Gibson.

Doyle dedicated his entire life to his friend Les Paul and to the music made by the electric guitar he created, and describes it as “a hell of a ride.”

Participants will be able to ask questions about their instrument or about Doyle’s close friendship with Paul. The cost of the workshop, which is hosted by the Mahwah Museum, is $20 per person. Links to the online workshop will be sent after registration and payment. Register online at mahwahmuseum.org.