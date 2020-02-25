TriVersity's got talent!

The Other Erik -- singer-songwriter Erik Krieg and keyboardist Patrick Worster -- ran away with TriVersity's talent show, held Saturday at The Best Western in Matamoras.

The first-place winners performed their original song "Shamelessly." Kreig taught himself to play guitar at age 17 and sang "horribly and constantly until it wasn't so horrible anymore," according to the program. Worster's dream since age three was to be the organist for the New York Yankees. "Together they create a musical experience that is as dark as it is refreshing," the program says.

Runner-up Cookie Doe, the drag persona of Michael Vogt, performed Taylor Dayne's "Tell it to My Heart." This performer, actor, comedian and "fashion icon from Newton, New Jersey" is currently serving out his reign as Miss Drag Stanhope 2020.

Runner-up Beardonna, "the one and only Parody Bear Extraordinaire!" and an award-winning cosplayer, performed "I'm a Moe." Beardonna is "fueled by his love of singing, making people laugh and the deep desire to make crazy costumes as cheap as possible."

The talent show at the annual "Share Your Heart" dance was held in honor of Linda Troise, an early supporter of the Upper Delaware GLBT, predecessor to the TriVersity Center for Gender and Sexual Diversity. She also supported and worked at the Ecumenical Food Pantry of Pike County and initiated Milford's "Share the Harvest" and "Share Your Heart" fundraisers that continue the spirit of her work. Triose was an administrative assistant the Church of the Good Shepherd. All proceeds from the talent show benefit the food pantry. Triose died in 2011 from cancer.

The packed room on Saturday featured two bars and a menu of gourmet appetizers available to order from the roving wait staff. Sitting in front of the state were the three judges for the evening: Sugar! James Angelo Campistrous, Olivia "Liv" Zinn, and Matthew Gerard King. Steven Teague-Bloomer and Wendy Stuart Kaplan hosted the event and also did a number, the Sonny and Cher classic "I Got You Babe."

The fun continues at TriVersity's prom on April 18, also at the Best Western. This year's theme is "A Speakeasy and Roaring 20's Ball." For more information visit TriVersity on Facebook or triversitycenter.org.