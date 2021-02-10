TriVersity’s ‘Share Your Heart’ talent show goes virtual this year

TriVersity, the Tri-State Region’s leading LGBTQ+ Center, will host “Share Your Heart: TriVersity’s Got Talent – The Virtual Edition,” a talent competition to benefit the Ecumenical Food Pantry at Good Shephard Episcopal Church in Milford.

TriVersity started “Share Your Heart” programming in 2012 to honor the life and legacy of Linda Troise, an early supporter of TriVersity and a fiercely impassioned advocate for ending the hunger epidemic. For nearly a decade, TriVersity has donated proceeds of all events under the “Share Your Heart” umbrella to fighting food insecurity in the tristate region. Last year’s “Share Your Heart” event raised nearly $1,000 in cash and food combined.

The range of competition includes singers, instrumentalists, drag performers, comedians, and dancers. The winner receives $500, funded by a number of sponsors.

The event will take place virtually at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, over Zoom. The cost of the event is $15.

For more information or to purchase admission, visit triversitycenter.org/share-your-heart. This event is geared toward adults only.

“The pandemic will not interfere with our yearly effort to honor the memory of Linda Troise by holding ‘TriVersity’s Got Talent’ and supporting the Ecumenical Food Pantry,” said Steven Teague, TriVersity’s executive director. “A vision of LGBTQ equality in the tristate region is incomplete until everyone is equally free from hunger. During these hard times, fighting hunger is more important than ever.”

About TriVersity:

Founded in 2009 as the Upper Delaware GLBT Center, the mission of TriVersity is to provide a safe space and programs that empower the LGBTQ community living in and visiting the tri-state region. TriVersity works to ensure that LGBTQ individuals will lead full and rewarding lives without limits based on sexual orientation or gender identity.