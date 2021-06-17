‘Tunes Along the Towpath’ tickets are discounted, thanks to sponsors

Milford. The Pike County Historical Society is now able to offer tickets to its upcoming “Tunes Along the Towpath” at a discounted rate of $50 because of the generosity of the event’s sponsors ,Mark and Courtney Peterson, Lackawaxen River Outfitters, The Water Wheel Cafe, Turano Insurance, and Water Wheel Guitars.

The costs of building a stage, with the current price of lumber, paying musicians and providing portable toilets for the day were making it hard to keep the ticket price down, but the sponsors stepped up to the plate, taking the burden off of the historical society and their guests. The historical society says it can cover its overhead and still make a reasonable profit.

The concert will be held on June 26 at Glen Eyre Farm on Towpath Road, Glen Eyre, Pa., along the Lackawaxen River.

The ticket price includes bands and a barbecue with all the fixings, beer, wine and soda. Gates open at noon, and the music starts at 1 p.m. Bring a lawn chair.

The Little Big Band Group will play at 1 p.m. the Scott Weiss Band at 3 p.m., and the Fred Zepplin Band at 5 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at The Beer Barn and Pike County Historical Society or can be reserved by calling 570-296-8126 or emailing pikemuse@ptd.net.