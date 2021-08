Port Jervis. UpFront Exhibition Space located at 31 Jersey Ave, Port Jervis, N.Y., is holding its August/September artists’ reception from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15. The latest art from its member artists will be on display. Pictured are works of Milford artist Kate Horan. For more information call 845-754-1808, email gordon31jersey@gmail.com, or visit UpFront on Facebook. (UpFront Facebook photo)