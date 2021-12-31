‘Uprooted’ and coming to the Milford Theater

Michael Glabicki started the Rusted Root band in 1990 in Pittsburg with bassist Patrick Norman and percussionist Liz Berlin. This worldbeat rock band has been known for its fusion of acoustic, rock, world music with heavy percussion and African, Latin American, Indian, and Native American influences. Its most famous single, “Send Me on My Way,” has appeared in eight movies and was number 72 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1995. The band sold more than three million albums, but “Send me on My Way” is still the standout song today.

Jack Walton, A correspondent for the South Bend Tribune said, “What jumps out at first sounds like gibberish, ‘ooombasayoh’ and ‘seemoobadiyah,’ and those nonsense syllables — combined with actual English words sung rather quickly — have resonated in pop culture throughout the last 20 years. Something about it, whether it’s the colorful use of the pennywhistle in the accompaniment or the quasi-religious glossolalia effect of the lyrics, has made the track stick with people.” (Glossolalia, also known as “talking in tongues” is often part of African-based religious services where sounds – not necessarily distinguishable words just flow out of the congregants and are thought to be spiritual.)

‘Let’s do this’

But Michael Glabicki has never been one to coast on his laurels or on the momentum of one song. About two years ago, he wanted to explore Rusted Root’s music in a different way. He wanted to re-envision it and expand it. He wanted to be in control of tempo changes and add musical texture. As the group’s main songwriter, he began playing some of these new songs and the acceptance was phenomenal. People loved it and loved the energy.

And so the new band, Uprooted, was born, and Rusted Root was disbanded (no pun intended).“Uprooted is larger and more varied with Michael, Dirk Miller (electric guitar), singers Daisy Ghostflower and Emily Victoria, and two or more percussionists. Glabicki said, “Daisy’s voice is very different. It’s totally unique and very playful — producing sounds that I have never heard before. It’s one of those voices that can go in a lot of different directions. Emily’s voice is more of a rock and roll voice with lots of power.”

Uprooted, the band, is now in Pittsburg in the studio working on its first album, but Glabicki and Miller are the Uprooted Duo. They are the part of the band that is playing live concerts. Glabicki says, “This gives us an opportunity to explore a lot rhythmically. It informs me and then I can bring it back to the band and say, ‘Let’s do this.’”

His advice to young artists is to not be so dependent on computer-generated sound, which is often over-saturated, whether one is playing rock or pop or country. “Make sure you have a really good live sound before you put yourself out there,” he said. “Play in front of a live audience and find out what works and doesn’t work, and then blow people away.”

Glabicki and Miller have played together for 15 years. Glabicki says, “Dirk Miller is very talented. He’s very intuitive and he follows me.” They will be at the Milford Theater on Jan 22 at 8 p.m. Glabicki and Miller will be playing lots of Rusted Root songs in different ways, as well as some new ones, too. It will be very rhythmic and a dance type show, too. The final playlist is not out yet, but you can be sure of two things; one is that they will play “Send Me on My Way,” and that their new expanded sound will, indeed, blow people away.

The Milford Theater Bar will open at 6:30 p.m., serving wine, beer, cocktails, and snacks. Nikki Era will take the stage at 7 p.m.

Face masks and proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the show is required for adult ticket holders. Children are asked to wear face masks while inside the theater.