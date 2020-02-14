Valentine's night at The Newton Theatre

Tonight at The Newton Theatre you can hear a Tribute to the Carpenters. Who can forget the incomparable music of the Carpenters? The popular brother/sister duo of the 1970s and early 1980s gave us some of the most unforgettable ballads and melodic pop songs of all time. Top Of The World is The World’s Premiere Tribute to The Carpenters. Lead singer Debbie Taylor's Karen Carpenter vocal resemblance is absolutely astonishing. She is backed by a seven-piece band with members who are multi-instrumentalists and at times use 3 keyboards to recreate Richard Carpenter's incredibly complex arrangements.

Top of the World does not use tracks or pick up musicians like other shows. This 8 piece band travels and performs all shows together. This Carpenters Tribute Band brings versions of the Carpenters music to the stage. You will be singing along as they perform hits like “Close To You."

The Newton Theatre is located at 234 Spring Street in Newton. For information, call 973-940-6398..