Van Kirk Homestead Museum to reopen by appointment

Museums in New Jersey recently received the governor’s green light to open at 35 percent capacity.

Beginning April 11, the Sparta Historical Society will offer its regular free open house schedule at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of every month. The restrictions mean the museum is permitted six guests at a time.

Time slot choices are 1 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:15 p.m., and 3 p.m. Masks are required. Arrive 15 minutes prior to your reservation. If you have received your two-dose vaccine, bring your vaccination card.

Upon arrival, visitors should expect a short virus protocol and talk preparing for their entry into the house. An accompanying docent will discuss the highlights of the “Thomas Alva Edison: The Person, The Vision, His Genius” exhibit during a 45-minute tour.

Individuals must remain six feet apart from other attendees at all times. However, those who have reserved tickets together may stay together but must remain six feet away from everyone else in all directions.

To make your reservations, visit vankirkmuseum.org.

If you are not able to make our Sunday open houses, you may request a personal tour with two weeks’ prior notice.

The museum is located at 336 Main Street (Route 517, use middle school driveway) Sparta.

Funding has been made available in part by the New Jersey Historical Commission through the County History Partnership Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council.