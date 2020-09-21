Vernon Chamber to hold scarecrow contest

The Vernon Chamber of Commerce has announced its annual scarecrow contest.

Participants must use a real pumpkin for a head and “keep it family friendly.” They must be a Vernon resident or Vernon business.

To be part of the contest, have the chamber’s judges review your scarecrow, and be part of online voting for the People’s Choice Award and People’s Choice Best Business, submit your scarecrow to info@vernonchamber.com by ‪6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19,‬ with the following information:

● Scarecrow title

● Your name

● Address of scarecrow

● Category (resident or business)

● There will be cash prizes; businesses win “bragging rights.”

Email info@vernonchamber.com if you are a Vernon resident in need of a scarecrow frame. The cost is $10 (no labor charge).

‪On Sunday, Oct. 25, the panel of judges will travel around and select first, second, and third prizes and honorable mention awards. All winners will be announced on Facebook at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Online voting for “People’s Choice Favorite Scarecrow” and “People’s Choice Favorite Business” occurs ‪from 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, and closes out ‪at midnight on Friday, Oct. 30.

One vote per Facebook account/user is allowed.