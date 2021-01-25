Vernon resident performs at Biden Inaugural

Oboist/English horn player Gunnery Sergeant Joseph DeLuccio of Vernon performed at the Jan. 20 Inauguration of the new President and Vice President of the United States, Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris.

He performed as part of “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band, which he joined in January 2005.

Gunnery Sgt. DeLuccio began his musical training on piano at age 7 and oboe at age 13. Upon graduation in 1995 from Vernon Township High School, he attended Baldwin Wallace College Conservatory of Music in Berea, Ohio, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in oboe performance in 1999.

In 2001, DeLuccio earned a master’s degree in oboe performance from DePaul University in Chicago. He has pursued doctoral studies at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, where he studied with Mark Ostoich. His instructors included Elizabeth Camus of the Cleveland Orchestra; Michael Henoch, assistant principal oboe of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra; John de Lancie of the Aspen Music Festival in Colorado; and Jan Eberle of the Chautauqua Music Institute in Chautauqua, N.Y.

Prior to joining “The President’s Own,” DeLuccio performed with the Civic Orchestra of Chicago, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Concertante di Chicago, the Illinois Symphony Orchestra, the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra in Highland Heights, Ky., the Elgin Symphony Orchestra in Illinois; and The Louisville Orchestra in Kentucky. He also attended music festivals in Sarasota, Fla., Aspen, Colo., and Chautauqua, N.Y., as well as the American Institute of Musical Studies in Graz, Austria.

With the Marine Chamber Orchestra he has performed William Alwyn’s Autumn Legend for English horn and Strings, as well as Johann Sebastian Bach’s Concerto in C minor for Oboe and Violin, BWV 1060 and Concerto for Oboe in F Major for Oboe, Strings and Continuo. He has also participated in the Alabama Oboe Day at the University of Alabama-Tuscaloosa; Oboe Day at Mesa State College in Grand Junction, Colo.; and performed in an alumni recital at Baldwin Wallace.

In addition, he has given master classes and clinics at schools and universities across the country during the national concert tour.

Source: United States Marine Corps