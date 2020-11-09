Vintage Market to benefit Van Kirk Homestead Museum

Sparta. The Sparta Historical Society will hold its fall Antique and Vintage Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Sparta VFW Hall, located at 66 Main Street. Admission is free, and masks and social distancing will be enforced. Proceeds from the sale will benefit renovations underway at the historical society’s Van Kirk Homestead Museum (336 Main Street), the only museum in the region that features period rooms, special history-themed galleries, and a major changing exhibition gallery. “Even though we opened three permanent exhibit galleries last year, there is still so much more to accomplish, such as preserving our garage and turning it into an interactive farm exhibit, and rearranging our entire house museum (we have been opened for five years) so that its rooms will have fresh galleries depicting our expanding collection.” The museum’s current exhibit is “Thomas Alva Edison: The Person, The Vision, His Genius,” and includes loans from Menlo Park, West Orange, the Edison Foundation and private collectors. The museum is open every second and fourth Sunday through Dec. 13 from 1-4 p.m. To reserve a tour of the homestead, call 973-459-8221 or email spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com.