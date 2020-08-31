Wantage to hold plant exchange

Wantage. Wantage Township will be holding a plant exchange from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 19, at the Woodbourne Park Pavilion. Autumn is a perfect time to divide plants and get your garden ready for next season. Bring perennials from your garden that you have an over-abundance of and exchange them for new plants you’d like to add to you yard. A representative from NJ Deer Control, LLC will be there to answer your questions on plants and deer control. Visit wantagetwp.com or Wantage Recreation Facebook page for more information. This event will be held rain or shine. Face masks should be worn to this event.