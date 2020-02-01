Women's History Month: Amelia Earheart, Jackie Kennedy and Carrie Chapman Catt

During March the Sparta Historical Society will present a trilogy of presentations in celebration of Women’s History Month.

At 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 at the Sparta Presbyterian Church, the first in the series kicks off with Monica Hoffman performing “Amelia Earhart."

Next in the series is “Jackie Kennedy Onassis" at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 19 at Sparta Ambulance Building. The program is funded by NJ Council Of Humanities. A tea lunch is planned prior.

The final event in the trilogy, which celebrates the 100th anniversary of women suffrage, takes place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, at Sparta Presbyterian Church with Pat Jordan portraying Carrie Chapman Catt, founder of League of Women Voters." The program is funded by NJ Council of Humanities.

For further details or group reservations, call 973-726-0883 or send email to SpartaHistoricalSocNJ@gmail.com. For more information, visit the website www.vankirkmuseum.org.