Zoom event: What does it take to get your words from page to screen?

The mysterious process of translating the written word to the screen will be illuminated in a virtual conversation offered free of charge by the Milford Readers & Writers Festival.

“From Page to Screen: It’s a Big Deal” is happening on Zoom on Thursday, March 11, from 7 to 8:45 p.m.

In the festival’s second virtual event, authors and industry professionals who have made the journey will compare notes on the triumphs and missteps they encountered along the way.

The panel includes:

● John Berendt, whose mega bestseller “Midnight in the Garden of Good & Evil” was made into a film directed by Clint Eastwood

● Richard Morais, author of “The Hundred-Foot Journey,” which became a film starring Helen Mirren

● Robert Levine, attorney and producer of the film of the Pulitzer-prize-winning play “That Championship Season,” which starred Robert Mitchum

● David Kirkpatrick, former head of production at Paramount Pictures and The Walt Disney Studios and accomplished producer and writer, will add the studio perspective.

The panel will be introduced by Sean Strub, Milford mayor and author, and moderated by author and screenwriter Amy Ferris.

Dreams come true and unexpected nightmares

What does it take to get words from the page to the screen? Some say a good story, some say tenacity. And some say knowing the right people or being in the right place. Some say luck.

No matter how you get there, it is a big deal to see actors speaking your written words. Directors take what is on the page and bring it to life on screen. Cinematographers and production designers create magic – movie magic. Each panelist will share stories, anecdotes, good memories, bad moments, dreams coming true and unexpected nightmares. In other words: an evening of Hollywood stories.

The conversation is free and includes a live question and answer session.

Registration is required at the Festival website: milfordreadersandwriters.com. A link will be provided once registration is completed.

For more information, visit the website or the festival’s Facebook or Instagram page.