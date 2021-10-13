x
Halloween Costume Contest

Got the cutest little monsters in town? The best group getup? Upload your photo today - the top three pictures with the most votes will appear in the newspaper after Halloween. Adults, pets, and kids are all welcome to enter. Be sure to share this page to get as many votes as possible. Many thanks to our sponsor, Harte Orthodontics!

| 13 Oct 2021 | 06:23