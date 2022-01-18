State sponsored COVID testing site coming to Sussex County

Our paper has learned that a state sponsored COVID-19 testing site is coming to the Sussex County Fairgrounds. While an official start date has not been set, Sussex County Department of Health’s Carol Novrit expects the site to be operating by the end of January.

In the meantime, the Sussex County Department of Health is distributing free COVID-19 tests this week at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. The tests are not rapid tests. They are the same saliva tests available to New Jersey residents from Vault Health, which must be mailed in for results. Vault Health results are generally available 48 hours after the sample is delivered back to the lab.

Novrit pointed out that picking up a test kit from the drive-thru distribution site cuts down the time one would need to wait for a Vault test to be delivered. The test comes with instructions and prepaid shipping.

County COVID test distribution info:

• Dates: Tuesday January 18, Wednesday January 19, Friday January 21, Sunday January 23, and Monday January 24

• Time: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. daily

• Location: The Sussex County Fairgrounds, 37 Plains Rd. Augusta N.J.