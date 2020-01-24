No time for exercise?

You found your keys. You found the motivation to clean out your closet. Now you can find at least 150 minutes each week to get physically active. Don’t worry, there are plenty of easy, no-cost ways to do it.

Think there’s no way you can find the time? Good news: You don’t have to do it all at once. In fact, it’s better to spread your activity throughout the week. You can get health benefits even if you split it into a few short bouts of exercise a day.

When you can’t seem to make time for a full workout, try these no-sweat ways to simply move more: