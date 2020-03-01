Sparta's Middle School Chess Team wins 3rd consecutive championship

Fresh from their two wins in the Mid-Atlantic Regionals, the Sparta Middle School Chess Team won its third consecutive NJ Middle School championship held at Brookdale CC in Lincroft.

The team was led by Ayush Iyer's four wins. Ian Bellush, Aneesh Iyer, Imad Panjwani, Rowan Mendel, and Surekha Selvaraj

all had three wins. Griffin Brawer, Chloe Brawer, and Olivia Flores also contributed to the effort.

This is the seventh NJ Middle School championship for Sparta.

Helen Morgan School placed fourth in the Elementary Division. Dean Kanceljak had three wins. Other team members included

Daniel Bell, Rohan Flores, Michael Louie, and Christopher Louie.

Sophia Manjorin, and Nico Rendina represented Mohawk Ave School in the Primary event.