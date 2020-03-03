The Pope John XXIII Regional High School Academic Team captured the 2020 SCIL Academic Bowl championship on Feb. 21 at Jefferson High School.

The Lions earned the championship after beating Newton in a five-question playoff. With the win, the Lions claimed their seventh SCIL Academic Bowl championship since 2003.

“It is so wonderful to see our students do so well against other schools in the county,” Pope John XXIII Regional High School President Monsignor Kieran McHugh said. “The Academic Team competition is always so exciting. The students must be on their toes all the time during the contest. I am so proud of the Academic Team’s achievement.”

The Lions won this year’s Academic Bowl after winning all seven rounds of the preliminary round during the first two days of competition to earn the top seed for the semifinals. After scoring a semifinal win over Lenape Valley, the Lions and Newton ended the final in a tie, which led to the five-question tiebreaker that the Lions ultimately won.

Each round consisted of 40 questions in the categories of Math, Science, History, Language Arts, and General Knowledge.

This year, the Academic Team was led by team captains senior Shannon Kelly and junior Lucy Campbell. Other team members participating in the competition included seniors Dylan Bachrach, Sarah Bednarick, Tim Connell, Nicole Donnelly, Eden Espinosa, Emily Mundt, Ashley Potts, Martha Sengor, Sherry Wu, juniors Suraj Bose and Katrina Veal, sophomores Sean Daly and Charlie Wyckoff, and freshmen Christian Marlin, Ellysa Stoveken, and Wesley Taylor.

The team is moderated by Pope John guidance counselor/college advisor Kathleen Piwko.