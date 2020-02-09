Byram Schools embrace the arts, prepare for Mardi Gras project

While many districts have undergone drastic losses in aid by the state and having to cut Fine Arts programs, the Byram Township Schools have not only kept their programs but have celebrated and promoted them all in the best interest of our students. The Arts not only foster creativity in all areas of academic performance, they add a key component to every students’ educational successes. From enhancing their visual learning and motor skills, being more confident and focused to exhibiting higher levels or perseverance, collaboration and decision making skills; it all adds up to a more well-rounded student.

In the Byram Intermediate School’s Visual Arts classes students have been working on a variety of projects, one of which is the exciting Mardi Gras project. All students in grades 5 – 8 are creating krewe banners, masks, posters and personal banners and the piece de resistance is that Byram's eighth graders have been building the main attraction -mini floats. The big day is soon approaching with the hopes of having their own special presentation with a Mardi Gras parade. While each grade level has specific goals and projects assigned, the students at Byram Intermediate School are continuing art education.