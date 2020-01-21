Citizen scientists collect bird and weather data

Hilltop Country Day School fourth grade students are citizen scientists. Each year they participate in Project FeederWatch as part of their environmental science course. Students observe and count birds at school feeders and collect weather data which they submit to Cornell Lab of Ornithology for further research. Data gathered by Hilltop fourth graders and other citizen scientists helps show the movement of feeder birds each winter and is a tool for detecting and explaining gradual changes in the ranges of many species. Learn more about Hilltop’s outdoor classroom experience at www.hilltopcds.org Featured L to R: Ella Pacich, Peytyn Underhill and Kai Harm.