The public is invited to take part in an evening of hope, healing, and inspiration Clark Fredericks, a motivational speaker, author, and advocate, encourages others to end their silence about abuse.

From victim to victor, Clark believes in the power of the human connection to transform lives.

Followed by questions and answers.

The event takes place at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Kittatinny Regional High School, 77 Halsey Road in Newton.