Contest for children with interest in sea life

With only one week left for kids to enter to be a SEA LIFE Junior Ranger at American Dream’s new aquarium New Jersey SEA LIFE, wanted to touch base to see if the below recruitment story would be a fit for your upcoming coverage?

Children with an interest in science and/or environmental conservation can be one of the first SEA LIFE Junior Rangers, a group of kids who work with SEA LIFE’s Curator and his team of aquarists on fun events and activities at the aquarium, and off-site events that will contribute to local conservation efforts.

Through Feb. 5, applicants ages 7 through 12 in Northern New Jersey and New York City, can enter by posting a 30 second to one-minute video recording to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #sealifenjrangers, explaining what they love most about the planet. 8-12 winners will be announced on Feb. 10, 2020.