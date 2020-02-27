Craft Fair to benefit Special Olympics

Spring is in the Air and the Special Olympics will once again be hosting its popular Vendor & Craft Fair. The fair will be held at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 28 in the Sparta High School Cafeteria. There will be more than 50 vendors, food, music, and the famous bulldog kissing booth. This year the fair will also feature psychic readings with Empath Kendra, you can reserve a spot by visiting the Sparta High School Special Olympics Facebook page.

This event supports the Sparta High School Special Olympics and Special Olympics NJ Area 3 athletes. The public is invited to stop by and greet inspiring athletes as they continue to train for this season's competition.