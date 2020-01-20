Middle School's 'Giving Challenge' helps Sussex County Pantry

Looking to help Sussex County families who needed a helping hand during the holiday season, the students and families of Sparta Middle School (SMS) donated nearly 1,400 food items during the 2019 Modern Living Giving Challenge.

For two weeks in November, classrooms were challenged to bring in the most non-perishable foods that would be donated to the Sussex County Food Pantry. The winning classroom for each week would receive an ice cream treat, and the classroom with the most donations for the two-week challenge would win an ice cream sundae party.

According to Liz Kapuscinski, modern living teacher at SMS, who organized the challenge, “I’m so impressed with what our students can do when you combine a friendly competition with a good cause.”

Seventh-grade students in Kapuscinski’s modern living class helped with the daily counting of donated items and with packing the items for transport to the food pantry. Congratulations to the students in Mrs. Schmick’s 6th-grade classroom (pictured) who won both weekly prizes and the grand prize.

The Sussex County Food Pantry is open throughout the year to all county residents in need of food, during the regular business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The pantry is located inside the County Services Building at 83 Spring Street in Newton.