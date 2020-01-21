SCCC late registration open until Jan. 27

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) is holding Late Registation for all students looking to start their education this spring. Classes began on Jan. 21 but students can still register until Jan. 27, 2020.

SCCC offers extensive degree and certificate programs on its main campus and at various locations throughout Sussex County, including Vernon, Hopatcong and a secondary location in Newton at the McGuire Technical Education Center. For a listing of courses offered at these locations and the main campus, visit sussex.edu/register.

Summer registration will also begin in mid-February. The summer sessions are a great way for students at other 4-year colleges to get some general education requirements out of the way during the summer months, at a fraction of the cost. Current students can also get a jump on their degree. Visit sussex.edu/register to view courses offered.

For more information, contact the SCCC Admissions Office at 973-300-2223 or admissions@sussex.edu.