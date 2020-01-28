SCCC to open summer session registration on Feb. 10

Students attending College can pick up important credits during the summer months. Sussex County Community College will open its summer session registration on February 10th for new and current students. The three sessions provide students the option of taking in class or online courses during a condensed time frame.

The College offers these summer sessions for anyone looking to earn college credits to ease their regular semester workload. Students who attend a 4-year college gain additional benefits by taking these affordable courses offered at Sussex.

Courses during the summer sessions allow students to take general education requirements which include Algebra, Accounting, Anatomy & Physiology I, Art History, Biology, Calculus, Chemistry, Computer Concepts, Effective Speaking, English Composition I & II, Macroeconomics, Pre-Calculus, Psychology, Sociology, Statistics, US History and many more. Flexible morning, evening and online classes give students the change to fit these classes into a busy schedule.

High school students graduating in June can get a jump on their college education early with the Summer II and III Sessions. These classes give students substantial savings over their 4-year college. For students attending Sussex first, it gives them an opportunity to get ahead.

Visit sussex.edu/register for course schedules, information, and instructions with an open registration of Feb 10. For more information or assistance, contact the SCCC Admissions Office at admissions@sussex.edu or call 973-300-2223.