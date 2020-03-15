School closures

In a measure intended to slow the rate of spread of the coronavirus Stanhope, Kittatinny, Newton, and Lenape Valley school districts and Pope John XXIII Regional High School announced on Friday that schools will be closed starting on Monday, March 16.

Newton, Lenape Valley and Kittatinny will remain closed through March 27. The closures came after a Friday conference call by officials from the NJ Department of Education, the Sussex County Department of Health, and Sussex County Public Schools superintendents.

Each school has information posted on its web site regarding programs, meals, and online instruction. Parents are encouraged to refer to CDC's information on prevention. Food will be delivered to parents who are unable to provide lunch to their children. Large group events and programs are also cancelled, but students and parents should check their school's web site for specific information.

The closures are not considered as days off. They are intended to be learning days, and will count toward the 180-required days of school. Pope John has been closed until March 30, pending updates. While Stanhope schools said accommodations will be made for students whose parents are unable to provide childcare, Pope John has said the school campus will remain closed and students should not report to school. All learning will take place online.