SouperBowl winners

Durban Avenue School students helped celebrate our very own Souper Bowl. The collection effort at Durban Avenue was led by Doreen Sciabica, first grade teacher, and Lisa Schuffenhauer, School Counselor. The collection benefited "Save the People," the local food bank out of Westside Methodist Church. Students were directed to bring in donations of soup, macaroni and cheese, tuna, peanut butter, canned spaghetti sauce, and cereal, all of which are staples that help carry the food bank through times when donations are lacking, especially after the holidays. Students used their food donations to cast a vote for their favorite team, the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs. During lunches on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, Durban Avenue students used skip counting skills to total the donations. There were 291 votes for the 49ers and 84 votes for the Chiefs. The 49ers were predicted to win the big game by our students, but the winners were the patrons of Save the People because of Durban Avenue community's generosity.