Sparta Chess wins regionals

Youth. The Sparta Chess Team won three regional championships at the MidAtlantic Regional Championships held in Baltimore.

Cole Potter led the SHS team with a perfect score, as the team won its second consecutive championship. Daniel Natale also received individual recognition. Sparta Middle School won the Middle School Championship, and was in a three way tie for the Middle School Reserve Section. Ayush Iyer led the team with 4 wins. Imad Panjwani and Surekha Selvaraj received individual recognition, and Ian Bellush, Rowan Mendel and Chloe Brawer had three wins.

The SMS team is the two time defending NJ Champs, and will try for a three-peat this weekend in the NJ Scholastic Championships.