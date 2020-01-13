x
Sparta Middle School to present Frozen Jr

    Sparta Middle School students this weekend present Frozen Jr at Sparta High School. ( Photos by juniors, Kyle Neuwirth and Tessa Gori)
    "Hidden folk."
    Sven and Jenna.
Sparta Middle School will present Frozen Jr., directed by Paige Lucas and Elisa Girlando, on Friday- Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. The show will be performed at Sparta High School in Sparta.

This iconic musical brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. When faced with danger, Elsa and Anna discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart. Arrive before Sunday's show so children can meet the characters.

Arrive early on Sunday to the Meet & Greet the characters at Sparta High School on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 12:30 p.m.

If you go:
Show Dates and Times:
Friday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m.
Before the Show:
Arrive before Sunday's showtime to meet the characters.
Sunday, Jan. 19 at 12:30 p.m.
Location:
Sparta High School in Sparta.
Tickets:
$10 per adult.
$5 per child, 13 and under.
$5 for senior citizens.
Tickets are cash only, and no refunds.