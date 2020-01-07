Squires free throw competition to be held Jan. 18

The Saint Kateri Free Throw Competition has been set for Jan. 18 at Hilltop Gym. The annual free throw competition hosted by the Saint Kateri Knights of Columbus will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan.18th at the gym at Hilltop Country Day School in Sparta.

Hilltop is located at 32 Lafayette Road in Sparta. Boys and Girls ages 9-14 can participate in the program and all skill levels are welcome. Winners will continue on to the district competition to be held in February.

For further information contact Squires Chief Counselor Nick Cutrone at cutronekofc@gmail.com.