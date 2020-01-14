Squires welcome new members

The Columbian Squires Circle #5177 from Saint Kateri parish recently welcomed its newest members. Congratulations to Bennett Coleman, Nick Cortese, Salvatore D’Arco, and Matthew Reilly who were inducted at a recent ceremony at the Sparta parish. Chief Squire Greg Puszcz and his investiture team led the program that was also attended by NJ State Squires Chairman Peter Briody and Saint Kateri Grand Knight Greg Risco.

Chief Counselor Nick Cutrone stated, “Our circle continues ongoing leadership with membership growth and volunteer service hours.”

For more information on the Saint Kateri Squires, contact Nick Cutrone at cutronekofc@gmail.com.